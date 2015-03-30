版本:
BRIEF-PubliGroupe: cancellation of remaining securities and delisting on April 13

March 30 Publigroupe SA :

* Cancellation of remaining securities and delisting on April 13, 2015

* Civil Court of Canton of Vaud has cancelled remaining publicly held shares of PubliGroupe

* Holders of cancelled shares will receive a compensation of 214 Swiss francs per share, which is identical to price of public tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
