版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 31日 星期二 13:12 BJT

BRIEF-Meyer Burger appoints Thomas Kipfer as new COO

March 31 Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Thomas Kipfer to become new chief operating officer and member of Meyer Burger Group management

