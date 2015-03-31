BRIEF-Repower posts FY net loss of CHF 33 mln

GRAPHIC-Power shift in Swiss finance with insurers set to overtake banks
ZURICH, May 11 Switzerland's financial centre is in the midst of a power shift.
March 31 Repower AG :
* FY total operating revenue of around 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion), operating income (EBIT) came to 26 million Swiss francs, or 39 million Swiss francs before exceptional items
* Recorded a net loss of 33 million Swiss francs for 2014
* Expects operating income for 2015 to fall below adjusted operating income for 2014
* Proposes not to pay a dividend
MILAN, May 11 Generali is looking to buy portfolio management teams to expand its asset management operations and its fee-based business after reporting a 9 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday.
ZURICH, May 11 Zurich Insurance is well on track to deliver on its 2017-2019 targets after a strong start to the year despite a larger-than-expected impact from a February change to British reserving rates, it said on Thursday.