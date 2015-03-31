BRIEF-Romande Energie FY EBIT up 36.5 pct to CHF 94 mln

GRAPHIC-Power shift in Swiss finance with insurers set to overtake banks
ZURICH, May 11 Switzerland's financial centre is in the midst of a power shift.
March 31 Romande Energie Holding SA :
* FY 2014 net loss of 147 million Swiss francs ($151.58 million) was therefore reported for 2014, on a 0.9 pct increase in revenues to 583 million Swiss francs
* Expects 2015 operating profits to be in line with figures reported for 2014
* FY EBIT rose by 36.5 pct to 94 million Swiss francs
* Will recommend payment of an ordinary dividend of 30 Swiss francs per share, which is unchanged from 2013 Source text - bit.ly/1HgJ5Ny Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9698 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 11 Generali is looking to buy portfolio management teams to expand its asset management operations and its fee-based business after reporting a 9 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday.
ZURICH, May 11 Zurich Insurance is well on track to deliver on its 2017-2019 targets after a strong start to the year despite a larger-than-expected impact from a February change to British reserving rates, it said on Thursday.