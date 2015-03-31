版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 31日 星期二 13:14 BJT

BRIEF-Leonteq says Avaloq, DBS, Leonteq and Numerix to create platform for structured products

March 31 Leonteq AG :

* Avaloq, DBS, Leonteq and Numerix join forces to create innovative platform for structured products

Source text: bit.ly/1NBS0gD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
