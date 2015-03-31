BRIEF-Lifewatch sees revenue growth of 10 pct to 15 pct in 2015

March 31 Lifewatch AG :

* Adjusted EBITDA in 2014 of $11 million equivalent to a margin of 11.2 pct

* FY net loss of $2.73 million (2013: net profit $2.92 million)

* Outlook: revenue growth of 10 pct to 15 pct in 2015 with improved EBIT and EBITDA

* Targeting 2015 EBIT and EBITDA margins at levels seen in second half of 2014, with non-adjusted net income being positive