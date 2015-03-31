BRIEF-Lifewatch sees revenue growth of 10 pct to 15 pct in 2015

GRAPHIC-Power shift in Swiss finance with insurers set to overtake banks
ZURICH, May 11 Switzerland's financial centre is in the midst of a power shift.
March 31 Lifewatch AG :
* Adjusted EBITDA in 2014 of $11 million equivalent to a margin of 11.2 pct
* FY net loss of $2.73 million (2013: net profit $2.92 million)
* Outlook: revenue growth of 10 pct to 15 pct in 2015 with improved EBIT and EBITDA
* Targeting 2015 EBIT and EBITDA margins at levels seen in second half of 2014, with non-adjusted net income being positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 11 Generali is looking to buy portfolio management teams to expand its asset management operations and its fee-based business after reporting a 9 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday.
ZURICH, May 11 Zurich Insurance is well on track to deliver on its 2017-2019 targets after a strong start to the year despite a larger-than-expected impact from a February change to British reserving rates, it said on Thursday.