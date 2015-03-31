BRIEF-Novavest Real Estate swings to positive FY 2014 EBIT, names new CFO

GRAPHIC-Power shift in Swiss finance with insurers set to overtake banks
ZURICH, May 11 Switzerland's financial centre is in the midst of a power shift.
March 31 Novavest Real Estate AG :
* FY 2014 EBIT of 2.3 million Swiss francs ($2.37 million) and profit incl. revaluation of 0.9 million francs
* For 2015, further growth is planned
* Board of directors has appointed at its meeting of March 26 Patrick Hauser as the new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9697 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 11 Switzerland's financial centre is in the midst of a power shift.
MILAN, May 11 Generali is looking to buy portfolio management teams to expand its asset management operations and its fee-based business after reporting a 9 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday.
ZURICH, May 11 Zurich Insurance is well on track to deliver on its 2017-2019 targets after a strong start to the year despite a larger-than-expected impact from a February change to British reserving rates, it said on Thursday.