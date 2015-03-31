版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 31日 星期二 13:23 BJT

BRIEF-Novavest Real Estate swings to positive FY 2014 EBIT, names new CFO

March 31 Novavest Real Estate AG :

* FY 2014 EBIT of 2.3 million Swiss francs ($2.37 million) and profit incl. revaluation of 0.9 million francs

* For 2015, further growth is planned

* Board of directors has appointed at its meeting of March 26 Patrick Hauser as the new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9697 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐