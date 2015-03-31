版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 31日 星期二 13:14 BJT

BRIEF-Novavest Real Estate swings to positive EBIT, names new CFO

March 31 Novavest Real Estate AG

* 2014 EBIT 2.3 million sfr

* Says names new CFO

* 2014 EPS including revaluations 1.65 sfr per share

* To further optimise portfolio in 2015

* Plans capital increase in H2 2015

* Names Patrick Hauser as new CFO from April 1 Source text (in German only): here Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐