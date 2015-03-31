版本:
BRIEF-Evolva Holding FY net loss widens to CHF 21.8 mln

March 31 Evolva Holding SA :

* FY revenue 10.7 million Swiss francs ($11.04 million) versus 8.7 million francs year ago

* FY net loss 21.8 million francs versus loss 16.2 million francs year ago

* Expects revenues to increase by at least 30 pct in 2015

* Is currently in discussions with Cargill regarding potential exercise of its 45 pct option on Stevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9693 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
