BRIEF-Evolva Holding FY net loss widens to CHF 21.8 mln

GRAPHIC-Power shift in Swiss finance with insurers set to overtake banks
ZURICH, May 11 Switzerland's financial centre is in the midst of a power shift.
March 31 Evolva Holding SA :
* FY revenue 10.7 million Swiss francs ($11.04 million) versus 8.7 million francs year ago
* FY net loss 21.8 million francs versus loss 16.2 million francs year ago
* Expects revenues to increase by at least 30 pct in 2015
* Is currently in discussions with Cargill regarding potential exercise of its 45 pct option on Stevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9693 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 11 Generali is looking to buy portfolio management teams to expand its asset management operations and its fee-based business after reporting a 9 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday.
ZURICH, May 11 Zurich Insurance is well on track to deliver on its 2017-2019 targets after a strong start to the year despite a larger-than-expected impact from a February change to British reserving rates, it said on Thursday.