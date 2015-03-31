版本:
BRIEF-Kudelski says Echostar to become shareholder in Smardtv SA unit

March 31 Kudelski SA :

* Announced signing of an agreement whereby Echostar will become a shareholder in Smardtv SA, subsidiary of Kudelski SA

* As part of transaction, Echostar's operations in Steeton, U.K. and Madrid, Spain will be transferred to Smardtv Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
