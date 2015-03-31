版本:
BRIEF-Georg Fischer wins orders for electric car components

March 31 Georg Fischer AG

* Received orders worth more than 50 million eur for components to equip several electric vehicles at well-known car manufacturers Source text: bit.ly/1MrOjgh Further company coverage:
