BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says full-year loss after tax of $25 mln

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
March 31 Ithaca Energy Inc
* Production of 10,947 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2014 increasing to over 12,500 BOEPD in 1st qtr of 2015, in line with 2015 full year guidance of 12,000 BOEPD
* Loss after tax of $25 million reflecting non-cash post-tax impairments of $173 million due to lower near term oil price assumptions
* Hedging gains of $175 million in 2014 - additional hedging taken out post year end to further strengthen future cashflows
* Has increased oil hedging protection since start of year to mitigate against impact of further brent price weakness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.