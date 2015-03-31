版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 31日 星期二 22:13 BJT

BRIEF-Swisscom: HoistLocatel to acquire Swisscom Hospitality Services

March 31 Swisscom AG :

* HoistLocatel announced its intention to acquire Geneva-based Swisscom Hospitality Services (SHS) for an undisclosed amount Source text - bit.ly/1xvtrO9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐