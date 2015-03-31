版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 1日 星期三 00:06 BJT

BRIEF-TF1 says 100 pct of Eurosport France is acquired by Eurosport SAS

March 31 Television Francaise 1 SA :

* Says 100 pct of Eurosport France is acquired by Eurosport SAS

* Share capital of Eurosport Group (including Eurosport France) is now 51 pct owned by Discovery Communications and 49 pct owned by TF1 group Source text: bit.ly/1ywhGCy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐