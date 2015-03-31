BRIEF-TF1 says 100 pct of Eurosport France is acquired by Eurosport SAS

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
March 31 Television Francaise 1 SA :
* Says 100 pct of Eurosport France is acquired by Eurosport SAS
* Share capital of Eurosport Group (including Eurosport France) is now 51 pct owned by Discovery Communications and 49 pct owned by TF1 group Source text: bit.ly/1ywhGCy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.