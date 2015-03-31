版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 1日 星期三 00:27 BJT

BRIEF-shaPE Capital announces sale of seven partnership interests

March 31 shaPE Capital AG :

* Announces sale of seven partnership interests

* Sale of following seven partnership interests: Bain Capital Fund IX, Bain Capital Fund VIII-E, Exponent Private Equity Partners, Exponent Private Equity Partners II, Sovereign Capital II, Sun Capital V, The Lightyear Fund II Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
