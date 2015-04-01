BRIEF-Alpha Petrovision FY 2014 operating result turns to profit of CHF 0.6 mln

April 1 Alpha Petrovision Holding AG :
* FY 2014 operating profit before depreciation and
impairments amounted to 0.6 million Swiss francs ($618,876) in
comparison with a loss of 8.5 million francs in the previous
year
* FY 2014 earnings of 7.0 million Swiss francs from the sale
of oil and the receipt of royalty interests, increase of 109 pct
* FY 2014 total loss attributable to shareholders amounted
to 5.2 million francs, in comparison with a total loss of 12.8
million francs in the previous year
* For 2015 expects an, in comparison with 2014, stable
production volume; however, at a significantly lower average
sales price
($1 = 0.9695 Swiss francs)
