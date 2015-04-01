版本:
BRIEF-Folketrygdfondet interest in Golden Ocean Group falls to 2.08 pct

April 1 Golden Ocean Group Ltd :

* Following company's merger with Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, Folketrygdfondet interest in Golden Ocean Group fell to 2.08 percent from 5.83 percent

