版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 1日 星期三 14:27 BJT

BRIEF-Stellar Biotechnologies and Neovacs expand KLH supply relationship

April 1 Neovacs SA :

* Says expands KLH supply relationship with Stellar Biotechnologies

* Companies sign KLH supply agreement for Neovacs' kinoid clinical trials and initial commercialization

* Companies have entered into an expanded supply agreement to meet Neovacs' requirements for keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐