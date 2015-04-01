版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 1日 星期三 14:45 BJT

BRIEF-Cardio3 Biosciences considers listing in the U.S.

April 1 Cardio3 Biosciences SA :

* Considers listing in the U.S.

* Says date, number of shares and offer price of potential U.S. listing not yet defined Source text: bit.ly/1NBcSm7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
