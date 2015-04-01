版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 1日 星期三 15:10 BJT

BRIEF-UCB to sell its established brands portfolio in India to Dr. Reddy's

April 1 UCB SA :

* Says it is to focus on core business in India

* To sell its established brands portfolio in India to Dr. Reddy's for 118 million euros ($126.96 million)

* Says agreement with Dr. Reddy's does not impact UCB's 2015 financial guidance Source text: bit.ly/1NBdoAB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐