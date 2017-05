April 1 SW Umwelttechnik Stoiser & Wolschner AG :

* Zuericher Kantonalbank holds as of March 25 indirectly 32,046 shares of SW Umwelttechnik Stoiser & Wolschner AG, corresponding to voting rights of 4.855 percent

* Zuercher Kantonalbank has acquired by March 25, 82 pct of shares from Swisscanto Holding