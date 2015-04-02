BRIEF-Auriga expects to close divestment of Cheminova in mid-April

April 2 Auriga Industries A/S :
* Says Sept. 8, 2014, Auriga Industries A/S entered into a
conditional share purchase agreement with FMC Corporation
regarding the sale of Cheminova A/S
* Says closing of the divestment was subject to customary
conditions, including approval by relevant competition
authorities and approval by Auriga's shareholders
* Says Brazil's competition authority, Council For Economic
Defence (CADE), has published their approval of Auriga's
divestment of Cheminova
* Says completion of divestment of Cheminova is now expected
in mid-April 2015
