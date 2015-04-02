版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 2日 星期四 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Sika establishes subsidiary in Myanmar and opens new plant in Sri Lanka

April 2 Sika AG :

* Establishes subsidiary in Myanmar and opens new plant in Sri Lanka

* Strengthens presence in Asia-Pacific

* Says establishment of Sika Myanmar marks milestone in implementation of growth strategy in emerging countries Source text: bit.ly/1yFcDzK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐