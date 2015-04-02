版本:
BRIEF-Ingenico Group and Intel to bring payments to the Internet of Things

April 2 Ingenico SA :

* Ingenico Group and Intel Corp to bring payments to the Internet of Things

* Companies will jointly develop a mobile tablet that supports EMV and NFC payment functionalities

