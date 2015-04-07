BRIEF-Clariant places EUR 300 mln of certificates of indebtedness

BRIEF-Panalpina to acquire Kenyan freight forwarder, Air Connection
* Said on Tuesday is to acquire Air Connection, a Kenya-based forwarder specialized in the export of flowers and vegetables
April 7 Clariant AG :
* Successfully places 300 million euros ($327.78 million) of certificates of indebtedness
* Four certificates have a term of 5 years (150 million euros) respectively 8 years (150 million euros) each with fix or float coupons
* Proceeds are for general corporate purposes and refinancing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Tuesday is to acquire Air Connection, a Kenya-based forwarder specialized in the export of flowers and vegetables
* Panalpina has acquired Carelog, a Danish freight forwarding and logistics company
* Group profit in the first quarter rose by 1.8 percent year-on-year to 23.8 million Swiss francs ($24.01 million)