BRIEF-Clariant places EUR 300 mln of certificates of indebtedness

April 7 Clariant AG :

* Successfully places 300 million euros ($327.78 million) of certificates of indebtedness

* Four certificates have a term of 5 years (150 million euros) respectively 8 years (150 million euros) each with fix or float coupons

* Proceeds are for general corporate purposes and refinancing