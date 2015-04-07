BRIEF-Straumann Holding increases ownership of Neodent to 100 pct

BRIEF-Panalpina to acquire Kenyan freight forwarder, Air Connection
* Said on Tuesday is to acquire Air Connection, a Kenya-based forwarder specialized in the export of flowers and vegetables
April 7 Straumann Holding AG :
* Straumann increases ownership of Neodent to 100 pct
* Cash payment of about 210 million Swiss francs ($219.64 million) for remaining 51 pct
* Purchase price for outstanding 51 pct is 680 million Brazilian reals (approximately 210 million Swiss francs) paid in cash to company's founding shareholders
* Panalpina has acquired Carelog, a Danish freight forwarding and logistics company
* Group profit in the first quarter rose by 1.8 percent year-on-year to 23.8 million Swiss francs ($24.01 million)