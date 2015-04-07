BRIEF-Accu Holding appoints Daniel Brupbacher as new ad interim chairman

BRIEF-Panalpina to acquire Kenyan freight forwarder, Air Connection
* Said on Tuesday is to acquire Air Connection, a Kenya-based forwarder specialized in the export of flowers and vegetables
April 7 Accu Holding AG :
* Daniel Brupbacher new chairman of the board
* Says Daniel Brupbacher appointed ad interim
* Former president Marco Marchetti remains as a full member of the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Tuesday is to acquire Air Connection, a Kenya-based forwarder specialized in the export of flowers and vegetables
* Panalpina has acquired Carelog, a Danish freight forwarding and logistics company
* Group profit in the first quarter rose by 1.8 percent year-on-year to 23.8 million Swiss francs ($24.01 million)