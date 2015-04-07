版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 7日 星期二 13:18 BJT

BRIEF-Accu Holding appoints Daniel Brupbacher as new ad interim chairman

April 7 Accu Holding AG :

* Daniel Brupbacher new chairman of the board

* Says Daniel Brupbacher appointed ad interim

* Former president Marco Marchetti remains as a full member of the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
