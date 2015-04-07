BRIEF-PCI Biotech initiates preclinical research collaboration in siRNA therapeutics

April 7 PCI Biotech Holding ASA :
* Says is initiating a pre-clinical research collaboration
with RXi Pharmaceuticals, an American biotechnology company
focused on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics,
that address high-unmet medical needs primarily in the area of
dermatology and ophthalmology
* Says the partnership is governed by a pre-clinical
research collaboration agreement
* Initially, the purpose of the pre-clinical research
collaboration is to utilize the companies' complementary
scientific platforms to explore potential synergies
* Both companies will retain exclusive ownership rights to
existing registered intellectual property
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)