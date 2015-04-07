BRIEF-Sixt and Swisscom launch fleet management specialist Managed Mobility AG

BRIEF-Panalpina to acquire Kenyan freight forwarder, Air Connection
* Said on Tuesday is to acquire Air Connection, a Kenya-based forwarder specialized in the export of flowers and vegetables
April 7 Sixt SE :
* Sixt and Swisscom launch fleet management specialist Managed Mobility AG
* Joint venture in Switzerland to provide comprehensive services in fleet management and fleet optimisation
* New company is a joint venture of Sixt Leasing and Swisscom Managed Mobility, each of which holds 50 pct in venture
* Joint venture will offer its services also to customers of Sixt Leasing and Swisscom Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Tuesday is to acquire Air Connection, a Kenya-based forwarder specialized in the export of flowers and vegetables
* Panalpina has acquired Carelog, a Danish freight forwarding and logistics company
* Group profit in the first quarter rose by 1.8 percent year-on-year to 23.8 million Swiss francs ($24.01 million)