BRIEF-Alcatel-Lucent and Accenture announce four-year agreement with Telefonica

April 7 Alcatel-Lucent :

* Accenture and Alcatel-Lucent announce four-year agreement with Telefonica to deploy Alcatel-Lucent's motive customer experience management software

* Software to be deployed for Telefonica residential customers in European and Latin American countries Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1GHdOoL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
