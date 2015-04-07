BRIEF-Alcatel-Lucent and Accenture announce four-year agreement with Telefonica

BRIEF-Rec Silicon Q1 EBITDA in line with forecast
* Rec silicon q1 revenues $57.5 million (Reuters poll $71.2 million) vs $68.8 million in Q1 2016
April 7 Alcatel-Lucent :
* Accenture and Alcatel-Lucent announce four-year agreement with Telefonica to deploy Alcatel-Lucent's motive customer experience management software
* Software to be deployed for Telefonica residential customers in European and Latin American countries Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1GHdOoL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* NOKIAN TYRES' BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS MADE A PRINCIPAL DECISION TO INVEST IN A GREENFIELD FACTORY IN THE USA