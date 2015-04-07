BRIEF-Electrocomponents enters distribution pact with Flir Systems

BRIEF-Rec Silicon Q1 EBITDA in line with forecast
* Rec silicon q1 revenues $57.5 million (Reuters poll $71.2 million) vs $68.8 million in Q1 2016
April 7 Electrocomponents Plc
* New distribution agreement with Flir Systems
* Pact for distribution of high-performing, portable thermal imaging instruments Source text: bit.ly/1DftpL3 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Rec silicon q1 revenues $57.5 million (Reuters poll $71.2 million) vs $68.8 million in Q1 2016
May 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* NOKIAN TYRES' BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS MADE A PRINCIPAL DECISION TO INVEST IN A GREENFIELD FACTORY IN THE USA