BRIEF-Electrocomponents enters distribution pact with Flir Systems

April 7 Electrocomponents Plc

* New distribution agreement with Flir Systems

* Pact for distribution of high-performing, portable thermal imaging instruments Source text: bit.ly/1DftpL3 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
