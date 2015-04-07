BRIEF-Saint-Gobain and Burkard family amend agreement relating sale of SWH shares

April 7 Saint-Gobain SA

* Saint-Gobain and the Burkard family amend their agreement relating to the sale of the shares of Schenker-Winkler Holding (SWH) that holds a controlling stake in Sika AG

* Saint-Gobain and the Burkard family extend the date of validity of their agreement until June 30, 2016

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)