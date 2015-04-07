BRIEF-Saint-Gobain and Burkard family amend agreement relating sale of SWH shares

BRIEF-Panalpina to acquire Kenyan freight forwarder, Air Connection
* Said on Tuesday is to acquire Air Connection, a Kenya-based forwarder specialized in the export of flowers and vegetables
April 7 Saint-Gobain SA
* Saint-Gobain and the Burkard family amend their agreement relating to the sale of the shares of Schenker-Winkler Holding (SWH) that holds a controlling stake in Sika AG
* Saint-Gobain and the Burkard family extend the date of validity of their agreement until June 30, 2016
* Panalpina has acquired Carelog, a Danish freight forwarding and logistics company
* Group profit in the first quarter rose by 1.8 percent year-on-year to 23.8 million Swiss francs ($24.01 million)