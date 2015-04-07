版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 7日 星期二 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-Roche gives results of tender offer for Foundation Medicine

April 7 Roche Holding AG

* Roche announced preliminary results of a tender offer for up to 15.6 million shares of common stock of Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FMI) at $50.00 per share in cash

* The Swiss drugmaker said a total of 17.48 million shares of FMI's common stock were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer

* This represents approximately 62.8 percent of outstanding FMI shares, when added to those already owned by Roche, the Basel-based firm said in a statement. Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐