BRIEF-Roche gives results of tender offer for Foundation Medicine

* Roche announced preliminary results of a tender offer for up to 15.6 million shares of common stock of Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FMI) at $50.00 per share in cash

* The Swiss drugmaker said a total of 17.48 million shares of FMI's common stock were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer

* This represents approximately 62.8 percent of outstanding FMI shares, when added to those already owned by Roche, the Basel-based firm said in a statement.