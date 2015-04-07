BRIEF-Roche gives results of tender offer for Foundation Medicine

BRIEF-Rec Silicon Q1 EBITDA in line with forecast
* Rec silicon q1 revenues $57.5 million (Reuters poll $71.2 million) vs $68.8 million in Q1 2016
April 7 Roche Holding AG
* Roche announced preliminary results of a tender offer for up to 15.6 million shares of common stock of Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FMI) at $50.00 per share in cash
* The Swiss drugmaker said a total of 17.48 million shares of FMI's common stock were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer
* This represents approximately 62.8 percent of outstanding FMI shares, when added to those already owned by Roche, the Basel-based firm said in a statement. Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* NOKIAN TYRES' BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS MADE A PRINCIPAL DECISION TO INVEST IN A GREENFIELD FACTORY IN THE USA