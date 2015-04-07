版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-Agfa Healthcare enters into sales pact with Hitachi Medical Systems America

April 7 Agfa Gevaert Nv

* Agfa HealthCare and Hitachi Medical Systems America enter a strategic sales and marketing alliance for U.S. market

* Hitachi adding co's musica-based radiography imaging systems to its current mri, ct and ultrasound product portfolio Source text: bit.ly/1GHFVnL Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
