BRIEF-Agfa Healthcare enters into sales pact with Hitachi Medical Systems America

BRIEF-Rec Silicon Q1 EBITDA in line with forecast
* Rec silicon q1 revenues $57.5 million (Reuters poll $71.2 million) vs $68.8 million in Q1 2016
April 7 Agfa Gevaert Nv
* Agfa HealthCare and Hitachi Medical Systems America enter a strategic sales and marketing alliance for U.S. market
Hitachi adding co's musica-based radiography imaging systems to its current mri, ct and ultrasound product portfolio
* NOKIAN TYRES' BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS MADE A PRINCIPAL DECISION TO INVEST IN A GREENFIELD FACTORY IN THE USA