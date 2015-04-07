版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 7日 星期二 23:55 BJT

BRIEF-Shape Capital FY net result swings to loss of CHF 3.74 mln

April 7 Shape Capital AG :

* FY net loss for the period 3.74 million Swiss francs ($3.88 million) versus profit of 2.79 million Swiss francs year ago

* Proposes further two further distributions, one in amount of 11 Swiss francs out of general legal reserves from capital contributions and one in amount of 20 Swiss francs by way nominal value reduction

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9641 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
