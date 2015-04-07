BRIEF-Shape Capital FY net result swings to loss of CHF 3.74 mln

April 7 Shape Capital AG :

* FY net loss for the period 3.74 million Swiss francs ($3.88 million) versus profit of 2.79 million Swiss francs year ago

* Proposes further two further distributions, one in amount of 11 Swiss francs out of general legal reserves from capital contributions and one in amount of 20 Swiss francs by way nominal value reduction

