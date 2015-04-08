版本:
BRIEF-Vaudoise Assurances Holding FY net profit CHF 153.6 mln, 21.5 pct up

April 8 Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA :

* FY net profit 153.6 million Swiss francs ($159.45 million), 21.5 percent up

* FY gross written premiums 1.207 billion Swiss francs, 13.4 percent down

* FY non-life combined ratio 89.2 percent versus 92.4 percent year ago

* Dividend per A share 0.20 Swiss francs ; dividend per B share 12.00 Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1aIIDO4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9633 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
