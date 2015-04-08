版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 8日 星期三 13:40 BJT

BRIEF-Novavest Real Estate proposes Gian Reto Lazzarini as chairman of board of directors

April 8 Novavest Real Estate AG :

* Will propose to elect Gian Reto Lazzarini as a new member of management board

* Lazzarini is also proposed for election as chairman of management board

