BRIEF-BV Holding posts Q1 profit 17.5 million Swiss francs

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien expects 5 mln synergies from WCM deal
* Says expects synergy potential of eur 5 million p.a. on fully phased-in basis from WCM deal
April 8 BV Holding AG :
* Q1 profit 17.5 million Swiss francs ($18.14 million), driven by sale of stake in Lonstroff Holding AG
* At end of March 2015, cash and cash equivalents amounted to 24.9 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1CmeSZc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9649 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.