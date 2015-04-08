版本:
BRIEF-BV Holding posts Q1 profit 17.5 million Swiss francs

April 8 BV Holding AG :

* Q1 profit 17.5 million Swiss francs ($18.14 million), driven by sale of stake in Lonstroff Holding AG

* At end of March 2015, cash and cash equivalents amounted to 24.9 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1CmeSZc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9649 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
