BRIEF-Tamedia: Heinz M. Schwyter leaves management board of homegate.ch

April 8 Tamedia AG :

* Heinz M. Schwyter is leaving the management board of homegate.ch at his own request and switching to the board of directors at the beginning of July 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1GnPcTr Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
