BRIEF-Tamedia: Heinz M. Schwyter leaves management board of homegate.ch

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien expects 5 mln synergies from WCM deal
* Says expects synergy potential of eur 5 million p.a. on fully phased-in basis from WCM deal
April 8 Tamedia AG :
* Heinz M. Schwyter is leaving the management board of homegate.ch at his own request and switching to the board of directors at the beginning of July 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1GnPcTr Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.