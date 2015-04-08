版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 8日 星期三 18:00 BJT

BRIEF-Wirecard seeks U.S. M&A targets - CEO

April 8 Wirecard AG

* CEO says seeking takeover targets in united states where we won't be competing with private equity firms Further company coverage:
