BRIEF-Wirecard seeks U.S. M&A targets - CEO

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies above 8-week low as dollar, stocks gain

May 11 Gold was steady early on Thursday, holding just above eight-week lows hit earlier this week, as the U.S. dollar and stocks firmed amid expectations of imminent interest rate rises. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was unchanged at $1,218.81 per ounce by 0102 GMT. It hit an eight-week low of $1,213.81 an ounce on Tuesday, its lowest since March 15. * U.S. gold futures were also steady at $1,219.10 an ounce. * Asian stocks rose early on Thursday, gett