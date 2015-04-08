版本:
BRIEF-Roche says EU approves Avastin for women with cervical cancer

April 8 Roche Holding AG

* Roche says the European Commission has approved Avastin in combination with chemotherapy as a treatment for women with advanced cervical cancer.

* Roche says Avastin plus chemotherapy has been approved in the United States, Switzerland and six other countries for the treatment of women with persistent, recurrent or metastatic carcinoma of the cervix. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
