BRIEF-Roche says EU approves Avastin for women with cervical cancer

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien expects 5 mln synergies from WCM deal
* Says expects synergy potential of eur 5 million p.a. on fully phased-in basis from WCM deal
April 8 Roche Holding AG
* Roche says the European Commission has approved Avastin in combination with chemotherapy as a treatment for women with advanced cervical cancer.
* Roche says Avastin plus chemotherapy has been approved in the United States, Switzerland and six other countries for the treatment of women with persistent, recurrent or metastatic carcinoma of the cervix. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.