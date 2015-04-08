版本:
BRIEF-Wärtsilä signs 5-year deal with Golar LNG

April 8 Wartsila Oyj Abp :

* Wärtsilä to provide predictive maintenance and optimal performance for Golar LNG's carrier fleet

* Says signed a 5-year Technical Management Agreement with Golar Management Oslo for delivery of services to Golar LNG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
