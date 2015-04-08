版本:
BRIEF-Mylan makes $205-per-share offer for Perrigo

April 8 Mylan Inc

* Mylan proposes to acquire perrigo for $205 per share

* Cash-And-Stock proposal delivers significant, immediate value to perrigo shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
