2015年 4月 9日

BRIEF-Delta Plus Group acquires 50 pct of North American Elvex

April 8 Delta Plus Group SA :

* Announces the signing of a strategic partnership on the North American market with Elvex

* Partnership agreement results in the acquisition by Delta Plus Group of 50 pct of Elvex shares Source text for Eikon:

