BRIEF-Klepierre issues 8-year, 750 million euro bond

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien expects 5 mln synergies from WCM deal
* Says expects synergy potential of eur 5 million p.a. on fully phased-in basis from WCM deal
April 8 Klepierre :
* Announces that it successfully issued a 8-year, 750 million euro ($811.28 million) bond maturing April 17, 2023
* The bond was priced at a 65 bps margin above the swap rate which translates into a coupon of 1.0 percent
* Also launched a tender offer for cash on a 500 million euro bond issued by Corio N.V. Maturing in January 2018
* The tender offer period is expected to end on April 16, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1a5Ndow
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.