BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology enters into collaboration with French research centre CEA

April 9 Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Enters into strategic collaboration with French research centre CEA and receives order of over 12 million Swiss francs ($12.40 million) in PV equipment

* Meyer Burger and CEA will carry out joint research on next generation high performance Heterojunction and SmartWire Connection technologies