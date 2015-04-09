版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 9日 星期四 17:39 BJT

BRIEF-Sulzer strengthens position in nuclear business in France

April 9 Sulzer AG :

* Further strengthens its position in the nuclear business

* With the acquisition of the French company MATIS INTERVENTIONS SARL, the Pumps Equipment division strengthens its presence in French power market Source text - bit.ly/1FEr2Ry Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

