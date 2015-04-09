版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 9日 星期四 15:06 BJT

BRIEF-Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Reitir Fasteignafélag Hf. to main market

April 9 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc :

* Announces that trading of Reitir Fasteignafélag hf.'s shares (short name Reitir) commenced today on main market of Nasdaq Iceland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐