BRIEF-ABB wins over $100 mln power order in China

April 9 ABB Ltd

* ABB says wins power order worth over $100 million to strengthen transmission grid in China

* The order was booked in the first quarter of 2015

* The products provided by ABB are scheduled to be commissioned in 2016

* ABB says system will help to deliver more electricity from remote power plants in China's interior to growing urban areas, over longer distances with fewer losses