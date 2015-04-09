BRIEF-Nasdaq welcomes Hancap to Nasdaq First North

April 9 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc :

* Says announces that trading in Hancap AB's preference shares (short name: HANC PREF A) commenced on April 9 on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm

* Says Hancap belongs to Industrials sector and is (including switches) 23rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets in 2015

Source text for Eikon: (Gdynia Newsroom)